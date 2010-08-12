Soundgarden To Release 'Telephantasm' This Fall

Recently reunited Soundgarden will release their first collection of music since 1996 in the form of Telephantasm on September 28 via A&M/UMe. This multi-label, career-spanning retrospective album includes beloved band hits, deep back catalog cuts and a never-before-heard unreleased track entitled “Black Rain,” taken from the Badmotorfinger recording sessions. Telephantasm marks the first time ever a collection of its kind has been collated in one place.

Soundgarden have announced that they will be partnering with gaming publisher Activision Publishing, Inc. to release Telephantasm on September 28th via A&M/UMe inside 1 million copies of the new video game Guitar Hero: Warriors of Rock. This release marks the first time a music album will be simultaneously released and bundled with a video game launch.

All North American Guitar Hero: Warriors of Rock launch units will contain the 12-song retrospective disc and will be exclusive to Guitar Hero: Warriors of Rock for one week (until October 5). Additionally, fans will get full access to the band’s new album as downloadable content for Guitar Hero: Warriors of Rock with the launch of the game. The 12-song disc will then be available on October 5th at all music retail outlets and on the band’s web site www.soundgardenworld.com.

Additionally, on September 28th A&M/UMe will be releasing three expanded versions of Telephantasm which will include a double-disc with 12 additional tracks, five of which are previously unreleased, and Soundgarden’s first-ever DVD, featuring 20 videos, 13 of which have never been released, a Deluxe three-LP Vinyl Edition and an individually numbered Super Deluxe Collector’s Edition. The Super Deluxe Collector’s Edition will be available for a limited time and will include two CDs, the limited edition DVD, three heavy vinyl discs, a collectible poster, lithos, and much more. These three expanded versions will be available at all music retail outlets and on the band’s website.

On April 16th 2010, Chris Cornell, Kim Thayil, Ben Shepherd and Matt Cameron of Soundgarden took to the stage together for the first time in 12 years at the Showbox Theater in Seattle. On August 8th, Soundgarden will hit the stage again, headlining Lollapalooza in Chicago’s Grant Park, preceded by a sold-out show at the Vic Theatre on August 5th.

Telephantasm (Single CD):

1. Hunted Down

2. Hands All Over

3. Outshined

4. Rusty Cage

5. Birth Ritual

6. Black Hole Sun

7. Spoonman

8. My Wave

9. Fell On Black Days

10. Burden In My Hand

11. Blow Up The Outside World

12. Black Rain (Previously Unreleased)

Telephantasm (2CD/Limited Edition DVD)

*Previously Unreleased on CD

CD - Disc One

1. All Your Lies

2. Hunted Down

3. Fopp

4. Beyond The Wheel

5. Flower (BBC Session)*

6. Hands All Over

7. Big Dumb Sex

8. Get On The Snake (Live)

9. Room A Thousand Years Wide (Single Version)*

10. Rusty Cage

11. Outshined

12. Slaves & Bulldozers

CD - Disc Two

1. Jesus Christ Pose (Live)

2. Birth Ritual

3. My Wave

4. Superunknown

5. Spoonman

6. Black Hole Sun

7. Fell On Black Days (Video Version)

8. Burden In My Hand

9. Dusty

10. Pretty Noose (Live on SNL)*

11. Blow Up The Outside World (MTV Live ‘N’ Loud)*

12. Black Rain*

DVD – THE MUSIC VIDEOS

-All Videos Previously Unreleased Except ^

1. Flower

2. Hands All Over^

3. Loud Love^

4. Jesus Christ Pose- (Original Version)

5. Outshined

6. Rusty Cage

7. My Wave^

8. Spoonman

9. The Day I Tried To Live (Uncensored)^

10. Black Hole Sun^

11. Fell On Black Days^

12. Pretty Noose (Uncensored)

13. Burden In My Hand

14. Blow Up The Outside World (Uncensored)

BONUS VIDEOS:

1. Spoonman (Mash-up Version)

2. The Day I Tried To Live (European Version)

3. Superunknown^

4. Pretty Noose (International Version)

5. Pretty Noose (Alternate Ending)

6. Blow Up The Outside World (Censored)

SUPER DELUXE VERSION:

Two CDs + Ltd Ed DVD + three heavy vinyl discs plus more in deluxe packaging