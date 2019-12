Not counting the recent single "Black Rain" — which was an outtake from the Badmotorfinger sessions — it's been over a decade and a half since we've heard any new Soundgarden.

But that's about to change, as the band have posted a clip of a new song, "Live to Rise," which is set to appear on the soundtrack to The Avengers movie. There is no word yet on whether or not the track will appear on Soundgarden's as-yet-untitled new studio album.

The Avengers soundtrack is due out on May 1.