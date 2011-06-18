Soundgarden's Kim Thayil: New Songs "Definitely Very Heavy"

In a recent interview with Stereogum.com, Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil revealed that the new Soundgarden album is taking shape and that the songs are "definitely very heavy."

An excerpt from the interview follows:

STEREOGUM: So what can you tell me about the new music you are working on?

KIM THAYIL: It’s funny; once again Matt is really the person who seems to be driving us forward with all this. He’s very enthusiastic and eager, which really motivates all of us. We’re all really excited. Being creative is far more satisfying than just playing the old songs. It’s been very natural. We just started jamming and it very gradually and naturally progressed.

STEREOGUM: I realize it’s very early on in the process, but what can you say about the new songs?

KIM THAYIL: The vibe of the songs is definitely very heavy. We’ve always tried to explore how to make this really heavy, aggressive music without sounding like a bunch of knuckle-dragging meatheads. I think these songs are kind of exploring that idea. Ways of emoting aggression and anger and hostility in ways that feel new. You know, we never were really chipper guys. We were never the party band, or even a particularly social band. We were always really just hard workers and a kind of musician’s band. That’s what we wanted to be that. We wanted to play for an audience that reminded us of ourselves back when we were young, I always liked the idea that our fans were that guy or girl who collected records and wanted to start a band of their own and play good music. I always imagined we were the band that made the party end. Like, ok guys it’s time to leave now, someone just put on Superunknown! I always felt like we made music that was good for driving, good for listening to really loud. Wait, does that answer your question at all? The new songs sound really heavy. I’ll just say that.

