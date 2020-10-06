Spotify's Global Top 10 gets a metal makeover at the hands of one intrepid YouTuber

You might be aware of YouTuber Nik Nocturnal for his impressive ability to name and perform the 500 heaviest riffs of all time – or transcribe songs faster than the artists can themselves, apparently. The most recent video uploaded to his channel, however, pertains to Spotify's Global Top 10 list.

Now, we all know we're pretty unlikely to see metal anywhere near the Global Top 10, but that doesn't mean we can't imagine what those songs would sound like if they were heavy. For Nik, this curiosity clearly proved overwhelming.

In this video, Mr Nocturnal listens to segments of tracks from the list, works out their chord progressions and main instrumental hooks, then uses them to create revitalized metal riffs. The results are pretty awesome indeed.

For example, anyone who's heard Cardi B's recent hit, WAP, will have noted its menacing chromatic bassline – a perfect fit with metal's affinity for chromaticism. Accordingly, Nik conjures a satisfyingly chug-driven accompaniment.

Other songs transformed include 24kGoldn and iann dior's Mood, reggaeton superstar Maluma's mega-hit Hawái, The Weeknd's Blinding Lights (thrash fans, you'll love this one), and Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685's viral TikTok knockout, Savage Love.

For more from Nik Nocturnal, head over to his official YouTube channel.