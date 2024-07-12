“When I saw the FVZZ IPA come out, I thought, ‘There should be a pedal to go with that!’” This pedal company was so inspired by an indie beer brew that it launched a companion fuzz

The two-stage, all-analog fuzz pedal is the latest in a growing line of gear-beer collabs

Spun Loud Effects Structures FVZZ
(Image credit: Spun Loud Effects)

When Spun Loud Effects saw Structures Brewing release its flagship beer, the FVZZ IPA, it knew there was one thing missing: a companion stompbox. 

Lo and behold, the two firms have now come together to rectify that marketing mishap and bring the Structures FVZZ into existence. 

Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.