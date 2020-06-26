Spun Loud’s Blister & Peel V.2 pedal promises “extreme fuzz verging on bitstortion”

Seattle’s Spun Loud Effects has introduced the Blister & Peel V.2, an updated version of its original hand-built dual overdrive and fuzz pedal.

The pedal combines two circuits, with the Blister side based on the classic Electra distortion and the Peel side offering a more classic fuzz sound rooted in the Christian H. Bazz Fuss circuit. Combined, Spun Loud promises “extreme fuzz verging on bitstortion.”

The new V.2 version is built on a PCB, with added capacitors to improve and extend gain sweep on both sides.

Other improvements include better low noise operation, a Gorva Design S90 enclosure with ultra-high-quality soft-click Gorva footswitches and high-end Switchcraft or Neutrick jacks.

Best of all, the new version comes with a new lower price of $165.

For more information, head to Spun Loud Effects.