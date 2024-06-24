“Paul’s Perfect Pour”: PRS has brewed up guitars for John Mayer, Mark Tremonti and Carlos Santana – but now it’s making beer

Brewed in partnership with PRS' neighbors at Cult Classic Brewing, the Irish red & kolsch ale was masterminded to celebrate Make Music Day

Paul Reed Smith Beer
(Image credit: Cult Classic Brewing)

Not content with crafting 2023’s best-selling guitar, Paul Reed Smith now has his own craft beer – and it's being pitched as “a pretty rad sip”.

Brewed in partnership with fellow Maryland-ers Cult Classic Brewing, 'Paul’s Perfect Pour' is a 5.2% ABV Irish red and kolsch ale that's sure to strike a chord with guitar and beer lovers alike. 

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.