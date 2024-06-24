“Paul’s Perfect Pour”: PRS has brewed up guitars for John Mayer, Mark Tremonti and Carlos Santana – but now it’s making beer

Not content with crafting 2023’s best-selling guitar, Paul Reed Smith now has his own craft beer – and it's being pitched as “a pretty rad sip”.

Brewed in partnership with fellow Maryland-ers Cult Classic Brewing, 'Paul’s Perfect Pour' is a 5.2% ABV Irish red and kolsch ale that's sure to strike a chord with guitar and beer lovers alike.

It officially launched with a free concert on Friday (21 June) that coincided with Make Music Day. It brought together several local bands and a Foo Fighters tribute group for the occasion.

Beer and guitars have always hit the right notes together. Late last year, we reported on a New Zealand bar that lets punters pay for their drinks with their guitar chops, while the likes of Cliff Burton and Metallica have been bestowed with signature brews in the past.

Then there’s the DIY gear nut who turned an empty beer can into a combo amp. Paul’s Perfect Pour is quite clearly in good company.

Sadly, it doesn’t appear to be available to purchase online yet, meaning wannabe tasters will have to, ahem, hop over to the Cult Classic Brewing bar on Kent Island, Maryland.

The news follows the release of the PRS SE NF3 – a triple-humbucker evolution of John Mayer's Silver Sky.

The instrument was brewed with the firm's Narrowfield DD 'S' pickups, which deliver single-coil-like tones from humbucker builds. It impressed during rigorous testing by Guitarist, with writer Dave Burrluck praising it as being “very much a PRS guitar, not a retooling of someone else's design”.

Long-time PRS advocate Mark Tremonti, meanwhile, has also hinted that artificially relic’d PRS guitars could become a reality in the future. That's news to raise a glass to.