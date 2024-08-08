“The sounds of the records are kind of bad, right? But you could record it in a tin can and still feel the power of his guitar playing”: St. Vincent explains why Jimi Hendrix’s playing is fire, even if she doesn’t love the sound of his albums

During a deep dive into the songs that changed her life, St. Vincent also named a John Mayer track as “the worst song ever written”

St. Vincent has named Jimi Hendrix’s Crosstown Traffic as the song that got her into rock guitar music, despite the fact she doesn't believe his records sound that great.

In an interview with Kerrang!, St. Vincent – aka Annie Clark – discussed some of the most influential tracks, albums and artists that she’s been exposed to throughout her life, with Hendrix’s 1968 Electric Ladyland cut cherry picked as an especially important piece of music.

