Steel Panther have just posted a new music video for their song "If You Really, Really Love Me," which can be seen below.

"If You Really, Really Love Me" comes from the band's latest album, Balls Out, and is the album's first official single.

While the band were in town for a rare New York City date, we caught up with guitarist Satchel for a chat about the band's new album, gear and strippers. You can read the full interview here.