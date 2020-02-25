Marshall steps up its headphone game with noise-canceling Monitor II A.N.C. over-ears

Marshall has introduced the Monitor II A.N.C. active noise-cancelling headphones, which the guitar amp company is touting as the most premium headphones in its lineup.

The high-performance headphones feature custom-tuned 40mm dynamic drivers, for “bright and crisp highs, punchy mids and deep bass” that are balanced and clear at all volumes.

An ANC button allows the user to toggle between active noise cancelling and “Monitoring Mode,” or turn off active noise cancelling entirely.

There’s also a multi-directional control knob for music and phone functionality and an “M-Button” that switches between customized EQ presets and activates Google Voice Assistant.

(Image credit: Marshall)

Additionally, there’s up to 30 hours of wireless playtime with active noise cancelling and up to 45 hours without.

The Monitor II A.N.C. sports a collapsible design, super-soft ear cushions and a headband with metal swivel rotation hinges. Accessories include a USB-C charging cable, detachable 3.5 mm cord and a canvas carrying bag, and firmware updates are automatic via the Marshall Bluetooth app.

The Monitor II A.N.C. is available for $319.99. For more information, head to Marshall Headphones.