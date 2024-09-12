Stephen Carpenter reveals when he expects to return to live duties with Deftones

By
published

Carpenter was notably absent from the band's recent shows and had previously talked about anxieties related to touring

Deftones&#039; Stef Carpenter unveils new Sol Invicto track
(Image credit: Olly Curtis/Future)

Deftones guitarist Stephen Carpenter has confirmed that he will return to the stage this November after a lengthy absence from the live circuit. The news was shared via the social media accounts of his side project, Sol Invict.

“Thank you for all your kind words, feeling good and excited for you all to hear the new Sol Invicto record Loosely Aware. See you all at DDLD!” read the post. DDLD refers to Dia De Los Deftones, a yearly Deftones-curated festival, set to take place on November 2 at San Diego's Petco Park.

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com.