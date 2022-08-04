Deftones recruit Freddie Gibbs, Turnstile and Phantogram for third annual Dia De Los Deftones

Deftones have announced that, after a two year hiatus, their Dia De Los Deftones festival event will be returning for its third edition this year.

For the upcoming one-day event, the Deftones crew – frontman/guitarist Chino Moreno, keyboardist Frank Delgado, guitarist Stephen Carpenter and drummer Abe Cunningham – have assembled an eclectic lineup of special musical guests, with whom they will share the stage at Gallagher Square in San Diego’s Petco Park on November 5.

Joining the Grammy award-winning alt-metal icons are hardcore punk outfit Turnstile, New York-based dream pop duo Phantogram and US rapper Freddie Gibbs.

Completing the lineup is R&B artist Audrey Nuna, punk rock band Destroy Boys, post-punk four-piece Provoker and post hardcore/shoegaze collective Cold Gawd.

(Image credit: Press)

Of the upcoming event, Moreno offered, “We’re hyped to be bringing back Dia de Los Deftones this year.

“We take a ton of pride in curating it; it’s a chance for us to put forth and showcase some artists that we love and respect, and putting on an amazing day of music and culture for our fans,” he continued. “We’re excited to see everyone again out at Petco in November.”

For the first installment of Dia De Los Deftones back in 2018, Deftones enlisted Future, Mike Shinoda and Rocket from the Crypt, who performed alongside a host of local artists, including rapper Doja Cat and hardcore punk rockers Vein.

A year later, they were joined on the lineup by Chvrches, Gojira, Megan Thee Stallion, JPEGMAFIA, Hum, Youth Code and Brutus.

Tickets for Dia De Los Deftones start from $79.50 and will go on sale on August 5 at 10am via Ticketmaster (opens in new tab).

Earlier this year, Deftones’ longtime bassist Sergio Vega confirmed his departure from the group. He was later replaced by Fred Sablan, who was employed as the band’s touring member.

It’s likely the Dia De Los Deftones date will also see the return of Stephen Carpenter to the live lineup, after the band’s guitarist pulled out of Deftones’ international tour shows earlier this year as he was “just not ready to leave home and leave the country yet” owing to “everything going on in the world”.