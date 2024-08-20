Deftones' Stephen Carpenter absent from 50,000-strong San Francisco concert, headlined by System of a Down

By
published

In 2022, the guitarist announced he was sitting out any future international tours and has recently spoken out about touring-related anxiety

Stephen Carpenter
(Image credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Deftones guitarist Stephen Carpenter has missed several concerts during the band's recent U.S. run, including shows at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park on August 17 and earlier this month in Chicago, including Lollapalooza. Neither the band nor any representatives have released an official statement regarding Carpenter's absence.

Filling in for Carpenter at the San Francisco show was guitarist Lance Jackman from the band Eightfourseven. Together with vocalist Chino Moreno, drummer Abe Cunningham, keyboardist Frank Delgado, touring bassist Fred Sablan, and fellow stand-in guitarist Shaun Lopez, the band delivered a 75-minute, 15-song career-spanning set, including Diamond Eyes (2010), Swerve City (2012), and My Own Summer (Shove It) (1997), before closing with 7 Words (1995).

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com.