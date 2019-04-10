Steve Gunn Shares Acoustic “Chance” Video, Announces New North American Tour Dates

Steve Gunn has shared an acoustic video for “Chance,” from his recent album, The Unseen In Between. You can check out the clip, filmed at London’s Albert Memorial by the Mitcham Submarine, above.

Additionally, Gunn has announced a new run of headlining North American tour dates. The trek kicks off July 24 in Portland, Maine, and wraps at Brooklyn’s Industry City on August 3.

You can check out all upcoming Steve Gunn dates, including the new North American shows, below.

Steve Gunn tour dates:

4/13 - Brooklyn, NY - Rough Trade - Record Store Day In-Store - 12pm

4/18 - Milwaukee, WI - Cactus Club +

4/19 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall +

4/20 - Galien, MI - The Storehouse

4/21 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway +

4/22 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street +

4/23 - Dallas, TX - Double Wide +

4/24 - Austin, TX - Barracuda +

4/26 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn +

4/27 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt Club +

4/28 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl +

4/29 - Nashville, TN - The Basement +

4/30 - Asheville, NC - The Mothlight +

5/1 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle +

5/2 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre +

5/3 - Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall +

5/4 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd

7/6 - Corniche des Iles, FR - Pointu Festival

7/11-7/14 - Winnipeg, MB - Winnipeg Folk Festival

7/24 - Portland, ME - Port City Music Hall

7/25 - Portsmouth, NH - 3S ArtSpace

7/27 - Burlington, VT - ArtsRiot

7/28 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz

7/30 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern

7/31 - Pittsburgh, PA - Club Cafe

8/2 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s

8/3 - Brooklyn, NY - Industry City ^

* w/ Papercuts

+ w/ Gun Outfit

^ w/ Hand Habits