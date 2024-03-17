“His music was determinedly and insistently unconventional”: Steve Harley, Cockney Rebel singer and guitarist, dies at 73

Steve Harley, singer, guitarist, and leader of the UK glam-rock band Cockney Rebel, has died at the age of 73. The news was announced today (March 17) on the band's Facebook page.

“We are devastated to announce that Steve, our wonderful husband, father and grandfather, has passed away peacefully at home, with his family by his side,” the post reads. “We know he will be desperately missed by countless friends, family and devoted fans all over the world, and we ask that you respectfully allow us privacy to grieve.”

Last December, Harley revealed on his website that he was battling “a nasty cancer,” and announced last month that due to his treatment he could not commit to performing any concerts in 2024.

For over five decades, Harley – a native of London – led Cockney Rebel, a renowned British glam-rock group most famous for their 1975 UK chart-topping smash, Make Me Smile (Come Up and See Me).

Like many eventual glam-rock stars, Harley actually got his start in the London folk scene, but by 1972, he began writing material more in the rock vein, and assembled what would become Cockney Rebel.

Though the band's 1973 debut album, The Human Menagerie, attracted positive critical notice in their home country, this was not matched by commercial success. However, in continental Europe, the single Sebastian showed Cockney Rebel's commercial potential, topping the charts in Belgium.

Less than a year later, Harley put together the song that would prove to be Cockney Rebel's UK breakthrough, Judy Teen, on the strength of which the band's sophomore LP, The Psychomodo, reached the top 10 of the country's album charts.

Ironically though, just as their fortunes began to soar, Cockney Rebel began to crumble. Chafing at Harley's creative control, the majority of the band departed, leading to a moniker change to Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel, which they would retain for the remainder of their existence. The band's betrayal, as Harley saw it, was the inspiration for Make Me Smile (Come Up and See Me).

Harley struggled to match Make Me Smile's chart-topping success, however, and by 1977, Cockney Rebel had fully disbanded.

Outside of Cockney Rebel, Harley recorded six solo albums over the decades, and contributed to songs by the The Alan Parsons Project, Rick Wakeman, and T. Rex.

Having reconstituted Cockney Rebel in the mid-'90s, Harley toured with the band up until 2023, writing last December that his performances in the first half of that year were “often magical.”

“We are so very sad to hear of the passing of Steve Harley,” wrote Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark on Twitter. “His music was determinedly and insistently unconventional – deeply characterful lyrics and vocal inflections.”