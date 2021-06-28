Steve Lukather says there will be no more new studio albums from Toto

Toto founder and electric guitar icon Steve Lukather has revealed that the band will not be recording any more studio albums.

Lukather, who plays in the band's 15th lineup alongside singer Joseph Williams and keyboardist David Paich, broke the news to Misplaced Straws while promoting their latest live album, With a Little Help From My Friends.

“There’s not gonna be another Toto record,” said the 63-year-old. “What we do is continue doing what we do. Joe and I can make records that have some cats on it. We can go out and play as Toto. We get the audience, we pay off the people that sued us and we go forward.

"I’m gonna dig in. I don’t roll over easy," he continued. "I’ve taken punches over the last 45-plus years – whatever the hell it is; it’s a long time. So, I can take a punch, man, and I’ve taken a whole lot of ‘em on falsities.

"But that’s okay. It’s behind me now. I let it all go. Peace and love to everybody. I don’t carry around any hate. I’m like, ‘OK, life changes. I’m sorry.'

"It broke my heart, too. It’s like getting over a divorce, you got to get back on the horse again and do it. That’s what we plan on doing. There’s no malicious vibe or no, ‘I’m going to get even with everybody,’ or anything like that. It’s such a waste of time. I’m 63 years old, man. I don’t want to play games anymore.”

With a Little Help From My Friends documents a November 2020 show in LA, which showcased the first performance from the current live lineup. Alongside Lukather, Williams and Paich, the 15th incarnation of Toto features bassist John Pierce, drummer Robert "Sput" Searight, keyboardist/background vocalist Steve Maggiora, keyboardist Dominique "Xavier" Taplin and multi-instrumentalist Warren Ham.

The latest iteration of Toto will hit the road for the first time through Europe next year, kicking off at KunstRasen in Bonn, Germany, and finishing at the Partille Arena in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Head over to Toto's official website to check out With A Little Help From My Friends, which is available now.