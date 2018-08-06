Steve Vai Announces 'The Big Mama Jama Jam-A-Thon'

(Image credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Steve Vai has announced the "Big Mama Jama Jam-a-Thon," an open, improvisational music and art event where the music won't stop for 52 hours.

Vai will serve as the host and musical director of the event, which will be held at the Musician's Institute's new Live House Auditorium in Hollywood, CA from September 28-September 30. 100 percent of the profits raised will benefit Extraordinary Families, a leading nonprofit foster family, and adoption agency in the Los Angeles area dedicated to improving the daily lives of children and youths in foster care.

Professional and novice musicians, visual artists, poets and speakers from all walks of life are welcome to join in on the event, which will be streamed live worldwide through various cable TV stations, websites and radio outlets.

Tickets for the event will be available at jamathon.org.