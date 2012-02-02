Steven Wilson on Collaboration with Opeth's Mikael Akerfeldt: "No Distorted Guitars"

2012 will finally see the release of the long-awaited collaboration between Porcupine Tree's Steven Wilson and Opeth's Mikael Akerfeldt. The two will release their self-titled debut album as Storm Corrosion this year, and from what the two have said so far, it may not be exactly what fans are expecting.

As part of an online fan Q&A with StarsDie.com, Wilson was asked to expand on his recent statement that the album was "the opposite of metal."

"It’s very hard to describe this music as it is so different from most things around right now (at least as far as I know)," said Wilson. "I said it was the 'opposite of metal' because I think a lot of people might have assumed from the two people involved that this would be some kind of progressive / metal thing, but in fact it’s quite a minimal album with a lot of space and beauty, orchestral and organic, hardly any drums and no distorted guitars – 'twisted beautiful' is the best way I can describe it."

Storm Corrosion is tentatively scheduled for an April release through Roadrunner Records.