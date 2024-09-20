“Borland isn't just a guitarist. He’s redefining what it means to be a rock star”: Wes Borland’s go-to Limp Bizkit amps and effects pedals have made available as a signature Tonality plugin by STL Tones

Featuring three amps, five pedals and some meticulously crafted digital speaker cabinets, the plugin bottles Borland’s live rig for the digital realm

Limp Bizkit guitarist and all-around gear aficionado Wes Borland has partnered with STL Tones for a new plugin suite, Tonality: Wes Borland.

The plugin pros at STL say the collaboration has successfully captured “the sonic and visual anarchy that Wes has become so renowned for”, serving up three different amps and a virtual pedalboard.

