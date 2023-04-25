Is the Stomptrap the solution to eliminating mini pedal slippages once and for all?

Attaching stompboxes to a pedalboard is a fairly straightforward task. A layer of loop on the ‘board and a strip of hook on the pedal is, in the majority of cases, all that’s needed to put together a chain of pedals.

The above is tried-and-trusted science, one that will leave regular-sized stompboxes impervious to the most aggressive of stomps.

Those stomps, though, can be enough to dislodge any mini pedals you may have on your ‘board, which, owing to their miniscule size, are usually clinging on for dear life to the rails, fastened only by a thin sliver of Velcro.

Well, the Stomptrap vows to rectify this issue, utilizing a plastic exo-skeleton that covers your mini pedal in an effort to enlarge its footprint and make attachments more secure.

(Image credit: Stomptrap)

Promising to make annoying wobbles and wiggles a thing of the past, the Stomptrap doesn’t look as though it will compromise your pedalboard real estate either, with a design that retains the pedal’s usual dimensions.

Two larger versions are available as well for those who want to make their entire chain earthquake-proof, but it's the nano pedal variant that will most likely pique guitarists' interests because, let’s face it, those are the problem pedals.

The Stomptrap can be attached to a pedalboard in two ways. The first is using conventional Velcro, with the gadget’s increased surface area encouraging firmer tact between pedal and 'board.

The second method – using separate nails to fasten the Stomptrap to your pedalboard – is the more secure approach. It's advised only for “boards with a perforated metal surface”, but in theory could be used on regular Pedaltrain-style alternatives, so long as a small spot of DIY isn’t a problem.

Wooden risers for the Stomptrap Mini are also available, which can be used if mini pedal accessibility is just as much of a problem as mini pedal wobbles.

Prices for the Stomptrap start from $29. Head over to Stomptrap (opens in new tab) for more info.