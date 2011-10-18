Trending

Stone Roses Rumored to Announce Latest Reunion Today

It is rumored that The Stone Roses, one of the pioneering groups of the Madchester movement of the late '80s, will announce their reunion today in London. A sudden press conference was called earlier today so that a "very important announcement" could be made.

This is not a new rumor; since October 14, fans have been talking about the band secretly preparing two Manchester shows in 2012. The reunion would involve all the original band members: singer Ian Brown, guitarist John Squire, bassist Gary "Mani" Mounfield and drummer Alan "Reni" Wren.

Yesterday, according to NME.com, Brown confirmed that the much-talked-about reunion is taking place via a text to a magician named Dynamo (We're not making this up) that read: "We are going to rule the world again. It's happening."

In June, Squire dismissed rumours of a reformation, commenting that the idea of bands reforming for a cash windfall was "tragic."