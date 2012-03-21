Stone Sour Start Work on New Album

Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor revealed yesterday via Twitter than the band had just started work on a new studio album.

"Construction on the new Stone Sour album began yesterday," he wrote. "It's gonna be a motherfucking MONSTER. Plus, maple syrup is yummy. That is all..."

Taylor has hinted all along that fans were more likely to see a new Stone Sour record before a Slipknot record, as the band is still uncertain about when writing/recording for a new album will begin.

Slipknot bassist Paul Gray passed away in May of 2010, leaving many in the band apprehensive about recording without Gray, who was a creative force within the band.

"I think Slipknot's going through some growing pains," Slipknot guitarist Jim Root told us back in November. "We're trying to learn how to be Slipknot without Paul around. We've learned that we can tour still, and Donny's been working out great playing bass. But when it comes to being in the studio, Paul was an integral part of putting the music together. He had an amazing talent for musical arrangement and taking an idea that someone might have and really being able to let that idea blossom."

Stone Sour's last studio effort was 2010's Audio Secrecy.