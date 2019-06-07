Stone Temple Pilots Detail 'Purple: Super Deluxe Edition,' Share Previously Unreleased Acoustic "Big Empty"

Stone Temple Pilots have announced a 25th anniversary reissue of their smash 1994 album, Purple.

The Super Deluxe edition, due September 13 via Rhino, will be expanded with rare and unreleased studio and live recordings, including demos ("Unglued," "Army Ants") early versions of album tracks ("Meat Plow," "Interstate Love Song") and previously unreleased acoustic recordings ("Big Empty").

There’s also unreleased live performances from the 1994 KROQ Acoustic Christmas show, including a version of "Christmastime is Here," as well as a previously unreleased demo of the Beach Boys’ "She Knows Me Too Well." Additionally, the set features a previously unreleased recording of the band's August 23, 1994 concert in New Haven, Connecticut.

In advance of the release, you can check out the acoustic version of “Big Empty” above.

Purple: Super Deluxe Edition will be available as a 3-CD/1-LP set including a newly remastered version of the original studio album on both CD and vinyl. On the same day, the music will be made available both digitally and as a 2-CD Deluxe Edition.

A limited-edition bundle is now available to pre-order at stonetemplepilots.com which includes a bonus replica seven-inch vinyl single of "Interstate Love Song" that was originally released in the U.K. in 1994. This exclusive bundle is limited to 1,000 copies.

You can pre-order Purple: Super Deluxe Edition here.

Purple: Super Deluxe Edition track list:

Disc One: Purple 2019 Remaster

01. Meat Plow

02. Vasoline

03. Lounge Fly

04. Interstate Love Song

05. Still Remains

06. Pretty Penny

07. Silvergun Superman

08. Big Empty

09. Unglued

10. Army Ants

11. Kitchenware & Candybars

Disc Two: Early Versions, Demos & Acoustic

01. Meat Plow – Early Version *

02. Interstate Love Song – Early Version *

03. Big Empty – Acoustic Version *

04. Unglued – Demo *

05. Army Ants – Demo *

06. Kitchenware & Candybars – Demo *

07. Dancing Days

08. She Knows Me Too Well – Demo *

09. Interstate Love Song – Acoustic Version * (Live At KROQ Acoustic Christmas 1994)

10. Pretty Penny – Acoustic Version *

11. Kitchenware & Candybars – Acoustic Version *

12. Christmastime Is Here – Acoustic Version *

Disc Three: Live at New Haven Vererans Memorial Coliseum, New Haven, CT, August 23, 1994

01. Vasoline *

02. Silvergun Superman *

03. Crackerman *

04. Lounge Fly *

05. Meat Plow *

06. Still Remains *

07. Gypsy Davy *

08. Pretty Penny *

09. Creep *

10. Andy Warhol *

11. Army Ants *

12. Big Empty *

13. Interstate Love Song *

14. Plush *

15. Unglued *

16. Dead & Bloated *

17. Sex Type Thing *

* previously unreleased

Bonus "Interstate Love Song" 7-inch (Limited Edition of 1,000 units)

Side 1

01. Interstate Love Song

Side 2

01. Lounge Fly