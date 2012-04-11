Stone Temple Pilots to Release 'Alive In The Windy City' DVD/Blu-Ray

Stone Temple Pilots have announced a June release for a new live DVD/Blu-Ray, Alive In The Windy City.
The film captures the band during their recent tour in support of their latest, self-titled album. The DVD will include their entire concert from March 27, 2010, at the Riviera Theater in Chicago.
Alive In The Windy City marks the band's first official live DVD.
Alive In The Windy City Track Listing:
- 01. Vasoline
- 02. Crackerman
- 03. Wicked Garden
- 04. Hollywood Bitch
- 05. Between The Lines
- 06. Hickory Dichotomy
- 07. Big Empty
- 08. Sour Girl
- 09. Creep
- 10. Plush
- 11. Interstate Love Song
- 12. Bagman
- 13. Huckleberry Crumble
- 14. Sex Type Thing
- 15. Dead And Bloated
- 16. Lounge Fly
- 17. Piece Of Pie
- 18. Trippin' On A Hole In A Paper Heart