Stone Temple Pilots to Release 'Alive In The Windy City' DVD/Blu-Ray

Stone Temple Pilots have announced a June release for a new live DVD/Blu-Ray, Alive In The Windy City.

The film captures the band during their recent tour in support of their latest, self-titled album. The DVD will include their entire concert from March 27, 2010, at the Riviera Theater in Chicago.

Alive In The Windy City marks the band's first official live DVD.

Alive In The Windy City Track Listing: