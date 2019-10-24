Strandberg introduces super-ergonomic Neck-Thru Metal and Fusion guitars

Strandberg has announced two fresh iterations of its Boden model, the Neck-Thru Metal and Neck-Thru Fusion guitars.

The new offerings incorporate Strandberg’s Neck-Thru design, previously only available on the company’s custom Made to Measure instruments, into production model guitars for the first time.

The Boden Metal NT features chambered alder body wings, a solid maple top, roasted maple neck-thru-body, ebony fretboard and Strandberg EGS Pro fixed bridge.

Pickups are a pair of Fishman Fluence Modern humbuckers with master tone, master volume with split coil push-pull and three-way selector.

The Boden Fusion NT boasts similar specs, with a 4A solid maple top in place of the Metal’s solid maple top, a roasted birdseye maple fretboard rather than ebony and a Strandberg EGS Pro Tremolo System replacing the fixed bridge.

Pickups on the Fusion NT are Suhr SSV (neck) and SSH+ (bridge) humbuckers and a Suhr V60LP single coil (middle), with volume and tone controls and a five-way selector.

The Metal NT is offered for $2,495, while the Fusion NT is priced at $2,895.

