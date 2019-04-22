Strandberg Introduces the Boden Bass Series

Strandberg have announced the new Boden Bass series. The culmination of dedicated research and development spanning over two decades, the series perfects the headless ergonomic design concept along with multi-scale necks for extended-range guitars. Watch composer and bassist Steve Jenkins talk about the instruments in the video above.

More than a mere “bass version” of the company's acclaimed Boden 6-, 7- and 8-string guitars, the Boden Bass series was developed from the ground up to meet the requirements of the most discriminating and demanding professional bass players in the world. The Boden Bass series is available in either 4- or 5-string Original and Prog models.

The Boden Bass Original model features the classic, time-tested wood combination of lightweight chambered Swamp Ash body with solid Flame Maple top, along with a Roasted Maple neck and fretboard. Strong in the high-mids with sweet highs and a punchy, tight low-end, the Original 4 and 5 basses provide the articulation and expressiveness that players of classic J-style basses are accustomed to. Pricing is $3,095 (4-string) and $3,195 (5-string).

The Boden Bass Prog model was developed for players who seek a more modern and aggressive sound that can be fine-tuned with the utmost precision. Featuring a lightweight chambered Swamp Ash body with solid Flame Maple top along with a Roasted Maple neck with Ebony fretboard, the natural acoustic sound is balanced with plenty of girth. The bass also produces a bright, cutting edge when needed with the onboard preamp equalization. The Ebony fretboard is slick and fast to play, and also provides a lot of highs to help players cut through the mix. Pricing is $2,995 (4-string) and $3,095.00 (5-string).

The Boden Bass series is now available at select Strandberg dealers worldwide and strandbergguitars.com.