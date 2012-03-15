'The Strange Case of Alice Cooper' Coming to DVD May 22

Alice Cooper’s macabre masterpiece, The Strange Case of Alice Cooper, will be released on DVD for the first time on May 22 via Shout! Factory.

The video has been unavailable (officially, anyway) for more than 30 years.

Recorded live on April 9, 1979, in San Diego during a stop on the Madhouse Rock Tour, Strange Case was inspired by Cooper’s stay in a New York sanitarium and the people he met there. Vincent Price introduces the proceedings as ghoulish doctors and transvestite nurses cross paths with dancing bottles of alcohol. All the while, Cooper performs songs from his From The Inside album and a healthy serving of his other hits.

The DVD also features an audio commentary by Cooper.

The Strange Case of Alice Cooper Setlist: