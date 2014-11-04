Stream The Kin's New Song, "Boy, You're a Pretty Girl" (Live) — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a new live version of "Boy, You're a Pretty Girl" by New York City's the Kin.

The track is from Soundboard Bootleg, Volume 1, which was culled from some of the Kin's 40 arena shows with P!NK in 2013 and '14. The release also highlights songs from their Get On It EP, plus a handful of songs from their upcoming album, which will be recorded this winter in New York City and LA.

The Kin will kick off a 17-date U.S. “Thick as Thieves” tour Friday, November 7. You can check out their current dates below the Soundcloud player at the bottom of this story.

The Kin have worked with producer Tony Visconti (David Bowie, T. Rex) and engineers Jack Douglas (John Lennon, Aerosmith) and Nic Hard (Joey Ramone, the Church). Their last EP, Get On It, reached gold in New Zealand. They've been featured on Conan and have toured with Coldplay and P!NK.

During their tours, the Kin are known for causing trouble with their “musical robberies,” where they burst into a randomly chosen high-traffic public area and surprise on-lookers with an impromptu live performance.

The Kin 2014 Tour Dates: