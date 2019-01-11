Stream Thursday's Live Interview Event with Frank Bello and David Ellefson Right Here

BackStory Events and Guitar World invite you to join us for the live stream of our exclusive interview with two of the greatest bassists in metal history, Frank Bello and Dave Ellefson. The interview will take place at 6:00 p.m. EST this Thursday, January 17, live from The Cutting Room in New York City.

We’ll talk about their wild days in Anthrax and Megadeth, discuss their new band project, Altitudes & Attitude, and their upcoming debut release, Get It Out. In addition to playing bass, these two legendary performers will also showcase their multi-dimensional talents as singers and guitarists. The event includes a live interview, audience Q&A and a short set.

Bello and Ellefson will be interviewed by author and journalist, Brad Tolinski. The event is part of the BackStory Events online series and will be live streamed by Guitar World magazine.

To find out more, visit altitudesandattitude.com or backstoryevents.com.

The video will appear below once we go live.