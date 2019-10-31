Stream Tuesday's live interview event with Lez Zeppelin right here

BackStory Events and Guitar World invite you to join us for the live stream of our exclusive interview with the critically acclaimed, all-female rock group, Lez Zeppelin.

The interview will take place at 6:30 p.m. EST this Tuesday, November 5, live from The Cutting Room in New York City.

The band will be launching Achilles, an EP featuring a variety of Led Zeppelin’s greatest compositions performed by the band with a string section. Called “the most powerful all-female band in rock history” by Spin magazine, Lez Zeppelin has established worldwide recognition for the musicianship, passion and gender-bending audacity they bring to the music of Led Zeppelin. This event includes a longform interview, audience Q&A and short performance from the band…with strings!

Lez Zeppelin will be interviewed by author and journalist Brad Tolinski. The event is part of the BackStory Events online series and will be live streamed by Guitar World magazine.

