Streaming: Paul McCartney — "My Valentine," Featuring Eric Clapton

As we reported yesterday, Paul McCartney's next album, a tribute to the standards he grew up listening to, will be released in February.

The album also will feature two new McCartney tunes, including the song "My Valentine," which you can hear below.

Acoustic guitar on the song is provided by Eric Clapton; this is noteworthy because, of all the former Beatles, Clapton has worked with McCartney the least -- once at the Concert for New York City in 2001 (from which the live version of "Freedom" was released as a single, featuring Clapton on guitar) and once at the Concert for George in 2002.

The album also features appearances by Stevie Wonder and Diana Krall's band.