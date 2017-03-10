Studio Instrument Rentals (SIR) Celebrates 50 Years

(Image credit: Studio Instrument Rentals)

Throughout 2017, Studio Instrument Rentals, better known as SIR, is celebrating its 50th anniversary as the largest musical equipment rental company and premier rehearsal facilities in the world.

To date, thousands of top musicians, music venues, and TV shows across the U.S. have rented musical instruments and audio gear from SIR (all delivered to the concert venue or recording facility) or rehearsed for tours in SIR’s private facilities.

If you have attended a large concert in or near a major U.S. city, you’ve undoubtedly seen the SIR truck pulled up at the venue.

What started out in 1967 as a rental of a bass guitar for a recording session in Hollywood turned into a life-long profession for company founders Ken Berry and Dolph Rempp. Fast forward 50 years, and SIR boasts a nation-wide network with locations in 12 major cities spanning both coasts. They’ve grown their inventory to tens of thousands of musical instruments and audio equipment, and provide musical equipment and production services to thousands of shows and events each month.

SIR co-founder Ken Berry, notes, “After all these years, we’re proud to see so many former employees now enjoying careers in all facets of the entertainment business—audio engineers, artists, backline technicians, television staffers, and record executives.

Everywhere there are musical artists and music, there seems to be someone involved who has worked at or been associated with one of our locations. We’re also proud that many of today's recognized artists who became our customers back in the day have become so successful. It’s been a pleasure to know that we, in our small way, have played a part in their careers and their success.”

In honor of the 50th anniversary, many friends of SIR offered their sentiments about working with them over the years. Below, watch Joan Jett’s congratulatory message, and read a quotes from Nile Rogers, Sting and Brad Whitford of Aerosmith.



“I cannot believe SIR is turning 50 years old, and thank God they were around because my life would be totally different without you guys. You were right there for us from the beginning.” – Nile Rogers

“Where would I be without SIR? Unrehearsed, unfulfilled, unready. Grateful for all the years of joy and music spent here!” – Sting

“50 years of great service—thanks for being there!” – Brad Whitford (Aerosmith)