Summer NAMM: Lâg Guitars Announces Solid Body Electric Guitar Line

Lâg Guitars has announced two solidbody electric guitar series, Arkane and Imperator. These guitars, which have been popular across Europe for many years, will now be available for the first time to guitarists in the U.S. as of July.

The Lâg Arkane double cutaway and Lâg Imperator single cutaway are available in color combinations ranging from solid finishes to burst finishes with quilted & flame tops. These guitars offer hardware combinations of black and nickel. The Arkane offers stoptail and Floyd Rose options, while the Imperator offers a Tune-O-Matic stoptail bridge. Pickups for both series include models from Seymour Duncan and EMG.

Available woods for both series include Basswood and Mahogany bodies. Imperator guitars offer Mahogany necks with Rosewood fingerboards, and Arkane guitars feature Maple necks with rosewood fingerboards.

All Lâg bolt-on neck guitars feature an exclusive Lâg neck-body alignment design feature that is incorporated during the build process, and allows the neck to stay perfectly aligned with the body at all times. Another advantage is greatly improved sound transmission between the neck and the body because of the way the neck and body bond together.

The Lâg Arkane and Imperator solidbody guitars are available with U.S. street prices ranging from $199 to $1,299.

For more information about Lâg guitars, visit usa.lagguitars.com.