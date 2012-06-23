Summer NAMM Opens Its Doors to the Public in Nashville on July 14

For years, you've read our Winter NAMM Show new-gear roundups, seen our NAMM photos and watched our NAMM videos.

Now it's your turn to check out a NAMM show. On Saturday, July 14, Summer NAMM is hosting "Public Day." The general public and music enthusiasts of all ages can take part in a day full of live music, enjoy interactive musician workshops and get a rare look at new music-making technologies.

All the details, including pricing, is below.

What: Summer NAMM “Public Day”

Where: Nashville Convention Center

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 14

Cost: $10 (when ordered June 1 to 28), $15 (when ordered after June 28). Click here to buy tickets.

PUBLIC DAY SCHEDULE

9:15 – 10 a.m.: Richard Gilwitz, Fingerstyle Guitarist, Foundation Lounge, Room 210

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.: World’s Fastest Drummer preliminary competition / Level 1, East Lobby

10:30 – 11 a.m.: “Haiti 10 - Faith, Love and Music” / Idea Center Booth 837, Level 1

11 a.m.: How to Use a Work Station in a studio setting / Room 102, Level 1

10 Best Social Networking Sites for Marketing to Fans / Room 211, Level 2

Win a Digital Record Deal with Guitar Player Records / Room 214, Level 2

Sticks 'n' Skins - The Sessions / Idea Center Booth 837, Level 1

Ergo We Play performs (SchoolJam USA winners) / Foundation Lounge, Rm. 210

Ukedelics Perform / Exhibit Hall Acoustic Stage

12 p.m.: New TC-Helicon Vocal Effects for the Acoustic Singer / Songwriter / Room 102, L1

Live Sound Basics / Room 207, Level 2

10 Ways to Make Better Sounding Recordings / Room 211, Level 2

12:30 – 1:30 p.m.: Ukulele Circle hands-on demo / Foundation Lounge, Room 210

1 p.m.: So, You Want To Be a Session Player panel discussion/ Room 208, Level 2

10 Tips for Effective Pre-Production / Room 211, Level 2

1:30 p.m.: Live Sound Tips & Tricks / Room 207, Level 2

1:30 – 2:15 p.m.: Ukedelics Perform / Foundation Lounge, Room 210

2 p.m.: The Psychology of Producing Hit Songs / Idea Center Booth 837, L1

GigEasy Demo with Darren Kramer / Room 102, Level 1

10 Elements of a Hit Song / Room 211, Level 2

2 – 4 p.m.: World’s Fastest Drummer Competition Finals / Level 1 East Lobby

3 p.m.: Drum Circle hands-on demo / Level 3, East Lobby

10 Ways to Exploit Facebook for Success / Room 211, Level 2

