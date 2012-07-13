Summer NAMM: Korg Introduces TM50 Combo Tuner Metronome

Korg has announced that its best-selling TM40 has gotten even better. Introducing the new Korg TM50 Combo Tuner & Metronome. Slightly more compact than its predecessor, the TM50 also offers a new, large, backlit LCD, which along with bright guide LEDs, offers visual feedback that's easily seen under all lighting scenarios.

The TM50's full-featured tuner and metronome functions can be used separately or simultaneously for ease of use. A built-in microphone and a 1/4-inch instrument input allow tuning compatibility with a variety of instruments.

Sound Out mode provides three octaves of audio pitches, enabling simple and accurate tuning by ear. Sound Back mode plays back the note closest to the detected pitch for embouchure and pitch training. The metronome provides multiple rhythm patterns and nine time signatures for a versatile array of practice options.

The Korg TM50 Combo Tuner & Metronome is available with a U.S. street price of $29.99.

