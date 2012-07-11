GuitarWorld.com’s Laura B. Whitmore to Lead Sessions at Summer NAMM

Are you gonna be in the Nashville area this weekend? Then stop into the NAMM show during their Public Day on Saturday, July 14, and check out some valuable sessions lead by GuitarWorld.com writer and singer/songwriter Laura B. Whitmore.

Public Day tickets are only $15 and include admission to all exhibits and loads of informative workshops, panels and sessions.

Workshops and panels lead by Whitmore on Saturday, July 14, include:

10 Essential Band Marketing Strategies

11 a.m. to noon

Room 211, Nashville Convention Center

From social marketing to PR, direct marketing and much more, Laura B. Whitmore, owner of Mad Sun Marketing, presents practical tips on how to beef up your visibility.

10 Tips for Writing a Hit Song

2 to 3 p.m.

Room 211, Nashville Convention Center

Moderated by Laura B. Whitmore, producer of the Women's Music Summit, this roundtable discussion features top songwriters and publishing professionals offering insight into the writing and business strategy behind a hit song.

Panelists include Greg Becker, music, lyricist and top-line melody writer who work has sold more than 20 million units worldwide; Pat Finch, Nashville music publisher who has secured/published thousands of cuts and hundreds of singles including two GRAMMY-winning songs; Shane Adams, president of Artist Accelerator, a music production and artist development company; Stephony Smith, BMI's 1998 Songwriter of the Year, with nine songs that have hit the Top Ten and over 120 cuts by a number of award-winning artists.

