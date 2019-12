Austin, TX-based doom rockers The Sword have set August 24 to be the release date for their third full-length album, Warp Riders, through Kemado Records.

Warp Riders is the band's first concept album and the first to feature an outside producer, Matt Bayles (Pearl Jam, Mastodon, Isis). The storyline is a psychedelic space opera that explores temporal themes of death and rebirth.

