The Sword To Embark On World Tour

The Sword have announced a number of shows across the United States, Europe and Australia in support of their upcoming full-length release, Warp Riders, which is due out August 24 through Kemado Records.
Warp Riders was produced by Matt Bayles (Pearl Jam, Mastodon, Isis) and is the group's first concept album. Stay tuned for a video trilogy that puts The Sword themselves in the middle of the action. For more information, visit the band's official website.
UNITED STATES
- 10/01: Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
- 10/02: San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
- 10/03: Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre
- 10/04: Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
- 10/06: Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
- 10/12: Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
- 10/13: Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
- 10/14: Roanoke, VA @ Martin’s Downtown
- 10/15: Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of the Living Arts
- 10/16: New York, NY @ Webster Hall
- 10/17: Boston, MA @ Royale Boston
- 10/19: Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues – Cleveland
- 10/20: Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
- 10/21: Huntington, WV @ V Club
- 10/23: Chicago, IL @ Metro
EUROPE
11/08: Belgium, Antwerp @ Trix
11/09: Germany, Hamburg @ Molotov
11/11: Nov Sweden, Stockholm @ Gote Killare
11/12: Sweden, Malmo @ KB
11/13: Norway, Oslo @ Garage
11/15: Germany, Berlin @ Magnet
11/16: Germany, Munich @ 59:1
11/17: Austria, Vienna @ Szene
11/18: Italy, Milan @ Live Club
11/19: Austria, Graz @ PPC
11/21: Switzerland, Zurich @ Dynamo
11/23: Germany, Koln @ Underground
11/24: France, Paris @ La Fleche d'or
11/26: Holland @ Uden de Pul
11/27: Holland, Kerkrade @ Rock Tempel
11/29: Portsmouth, United Kingdom @ Wedgewood Rooms
11/30: Bristol, United Kingdom @ Fleece & Firkin
12/01: Birmingham, United Kingdom @ Bar Academy
12/03: Leeds, United Kingdom @ Cockpit
12/04: Glasgow, United Kingdom @ G2
12/05: Newcastle, United Kingdom @ Academy II
12/06: Manchester, United Kingdom @ Academy III
12/08: Nottingham, United Kingdom @ Rescue Rooms
12/09: London Islington, United Kingdom @ Academy
12/10: Brighton, United Kingdom @ Audio
12/11: Ireland, Dublin @ Academy
12/12: Ireland, Belfast @ Stiff Kitten
AUSTRALIA
02/26: Brisbane, QLD @ Soundwave 2011
02/27: Sydney, NSW @ Soundwave 2011
03/04: Melbourne, VIC @ Soundwave 2011
03/05: Adelaide, SA @ Soundwave 2011
03/07: Perth, WA @ Soundwave 2011