The Sword To Embark On World Tour

The Sword have announced a number of shows across the United States, Europe and Australia in support of their upcoming full-length release, Warp Riders, which is due out August 24 through Kemado Records.

Warp Riders was produced by Matt Bayles (Pearl Jam, Mastodon, Isis) and is the group's first concept album. Stay tuned for a video trilogy that puts The Sword themselves in the middle of the action. For more information, visit the band's official website.

UNITED STATES

10/01: Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

10/02: San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

10/03: Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

10/04: Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

10/06: Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

10/12: Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

10/13: Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

10/14: Roanoke, VA @ Martin’s Downtown

10/15: Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of the Living Arts

10/16: New York, NY @ Webster Hall

10/17: Boston, MA @ Royale Boston

10/19: Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues – Cleveland

10/20: Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

10/21: Huntington, WV @ V Club

10/23: Chicago, IL @ Metro

EUROPE

11/08: Belgium, Antwerp @ Trix

11/09: Germany, Hamburg @ Molotov

11/11: Nov Sweden, Stockholm @ Gote Killare

11/12: Sweden, Malmo @ KB

11/13: Norway, Oslo @ Garage

11/15: Germany, Berlin @ Magnet

11/16: Germany, Munich @ 59:1

11/17: Austria, Vienna @ Szene

11/18: Italy, Milan @ Live Club

11/19: Austria, Graz @ PPC

11/21: Switzerland, Zurich @ Dynamo

11/23: Germany, Koln @ Underground

11/24: France, Paris @ La Fleche d'or

11/26: Holland @ Uden de Pul

11/27: Holland, Kerkrade @ Rock Tempel

11/29: Portsmouth, United Kingdom @ Wedgewood Rooms

11/30: Bristol, United Kingdom @ Fleece & Firkin

12/01: Birmingham, United Kingdom @ Bar Academy

12/03: Leeds, United Kingdom @ Cockpit

12/04: Glasgow, United Kingdom @ G2

12/05: Newcastle, United Kingdom @ Academy II

12/06: Manchester, United Kingdom @ Academy III

12/08: Nottingham, United Kingdom @ Rescue Rooms

12/09: London Islington, United Kingdom @ Academy

12/10: Brighton, United Kingdom @ Audio

12/11: Ireland, Dublin @ Academy

12/12: Ireland, Belfast @ Stiff Kitten

AUSTRALIA

02/26: Brisbane, QLD @ Soundwave 2011

02/27: Sydney, NSW @ Soundwave 2011

03/04: Melbourne, VIC @ Soundwave 2011

03/05: Adelaide, SA @ Soundwave 2011

03/07: Perth, WA @ Soundwave 2011