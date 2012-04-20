System of a Down, Deftones Plotting Tour?

Cryptic messages posted on the official Twitter accounts of System of a Down and Deftones seem to indicate that the bands will announce a co-headlining tour on Monday.

Both bands posted the message, "Announcement coming Monday" to their respective Twitter accounts, with System of a Down's post accompanied by a photo of Shavo Odadjian holding a Deftones all-access pass and Deftones' post featuring frontman Chino Moreno holding a SOAD all-access laminate.

Will System of a Down and Deftones embark on a co-headlining tour? Will System of a Down finally record a new album? Will Bill Murray ever win an Oscar?

All questions (well, one anyway) will be answered Monday. Stay tuned!