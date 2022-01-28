Takamine celebrates its diamond anniversary with the hand-crafted LTD2022

Takamine has an annual tradition of debuting a limited-edition handmade acoustic guitar design, and this year it takes the form of the LTD2022.

The brand is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, so the concept behind the LTD2022 is to reproduce aspects of the firm’s very first builds but use some of the contemporary techniques it employs in 2022.

“The LTD2022 is designed in a very clever way that incorporates design elements from Takamine’s early days, along with modern enhancements in sound and playability,” says Tom Watters, Director of Product Development for Takamine.

“Everything from the shape of the body to the use of an updated version of the Brownie preamp makes the LTD2022 a nod to Takamine’s humble beginnings while showcasing the best qualities in a contemporary limited-run handcrafted guitar.”

(Image credit: Takamine)

The first acclaimed builds in the firm's ‘humble beginnings’ focussed on taking a classical-style build as their basis but incorporating a cutaway and internal X-bracing, which enabled them to handle steel strings.

Reportedly, the LTD2022 uses that same design but features some classy tone wood selections, including a figured spruce top and figured koa for the back and sides.

On the electronics side, it uses an CTF-2N preamp. Takamine says it has chosen this particular unit based on its FET-based preamp, similar to the brand’s early ‘Brownie’ units. However, in keeping with the stated classic and contemporary blend, it offers some modern conveniences, namely a handy notch filter and chromatic tuner.

(Image credit: Takamine)

As this is the company’s diamond anniversary, it has seen fit to incorporate a diamond inlay and some suitably sparkling adornments courtesy of the abalone purfling and rosette.

For more information, head to Takamine.