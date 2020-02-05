Takamine presents a Peace offering: its breathtaking limited-edition 2020 acoustic

Takamine has introduced its LTD2020 acoustic guitar, a limited-edition model created as a showcase for the company’s custom shop master luthiers.

The concert-sized acoustic boasts a spruce top, ovangkol back and sides, mahogany neck and ebony fingerboard.

Adornments include a stained Green Tea Gloss finish on the top, as well as an olive-branch-and-dove fingerboard motif hand-inlaid on the fingerboard using multi-colored stone and shell, meant to express a “wonderful message of peace.”

The LTD2020, which comes loaded with Takamine’s CT4-DX preamp system, is available beginning in April for £2,499 (approx. $3,240).

For more information, head to Takamine.