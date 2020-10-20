Take a look at Cort's new multi-scale length acoustic-electric – the Cut Craft

Cort has unveiled its latest ergonomically designed acoustic-electric offering – the Cut Craft.

Chief among its features is a 25" to 25.5" multi-scale length, fanned fret-style ebony fingerboard that “conforms to the movement of the hand up and down the neck.”

The guitar features a body construction of a solid European spruce top with a master-grade solid myrtlewood back and sides, and a 20-fret mahogany neck connected to the body via its double-lock neck joint.

Aimed primarily at fingerstyle players, the Cut Craft is fitted with a L.R. Baggs M80 pickup, the sound of which is aided by a strategically placed sound port on the side of the guitar's body.

(Image credit: Cort Guitars)

Visually, the Cut Craft features a sonically enhanced UV Natural Glossy finish with a black double bevel, pau ferro/abalone rosette and diecast gold tuners on the headstock.

The Cut Craft is available now for $2,149.99. For more information, head to Cort Guitars.