Taking Back Sunday Announce 20th Anniversary Tour, Compilation Album

Taking Back Sunday will be celebrating their 20th anniversary with a world tour and career-spanning collection, Twenty. The 21-song set will be released on January 11, 2019, and will gather tracks from all seven of the band's full-length efforts. Additionally, the tour will see the band pay tribute to their history with full-album performances.

Said Taking Back Sunday frontman Adam Lazzara, "It feels strange to say out loud...2019 marks 20 years since I joined Taking Back Sunday and my life changed forever. So, next year we will be traveling the world to celebrate the amazing brotherhood, music and life we have created together over the past 20 years. We hope you can join us for what is sure to be an experience to remember."

All tour dates for the first leg of Taking Back Sunday’s 20th anniversary tour can be found below. For more information, visit TakingBackSunday.com.

Australia, 2019 (Pre-sale 10/12, regular on-sale 10/15):

January 9: HQ, Adelaide

January 11: 170 Russell, Melbourne

January 12: UNIFY Gathering, Tarwin Lower (on-sale now)

January 14: Metro Theatre, Sydney

January 15: Metro Theatre, Sydney

January 16: The Triffid, Brisbane

January 17: The Triffid, Brisbane

Asia, 2019 (on-sale soon):

January 19: TBA, Singapore,

January 21: Space Odd, Tokyo, Japan

January 26: New Frontier Theater, Manila, Philippines

South America (on-sale 10/9):

March 13: Amon Solar, San Jose, Costa Rica

March 15: Club Subterraneo, Santiago, Chile

March 16: Roxy Live, Buenos Aires, Argentina

March 17: Fabrique Club, São Paulo, Brasil

North America, 2019 (1st leg - more to be announced) (VIP & pre-sale 10/16, regular on-sale 10/19):

January 29: Beartooth Theatre, Anchorage, AK

February 1: The Republik, Honolulu, HI

February 2: The Republik, Honolulu, HI

March 25 & 26: House Of Blues, Houston, TX

March 28 & 29: Emo's, Austin, TX

March 30 & 31: House Of Blues, Dallas, TX

April 1: Charley B's, Lubbock, TX

April 3: Sunshine Theater, Albuquerque, NM

April 4 & 5: Marquee Theatre, Phoenix, AZ

April 6 & 7: The Observatory North Park, San Diego, CA

April 11 & 12: Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, CA

April 13 & 14: The Warfield, San Francisco, CA

April 16 & 17: Ace of Spades, Sacramento, CA

April 19 & 20: Crystal Ballroom, Portland, OR

April 21 & 22: Commodore Ballroom, Vancouver, BC

April 24: MacEwan Hall, Calgary, AB

April 26: Burton Cummings Theatre, Winnipeg, MB

April 27 & 28: First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN

April 30 & May 1: The Summit, Denver, CO

May 2 & 3: The Complex, Salt Lake City, UT

May 4 & 5: House Of Blues, Las Vegas, NV