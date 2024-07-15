“John Mayer, you’ve been sleeping on a good jam”: Tash Sultana publicly invites John Mayer to a guitar duel

Sultana has also teased potential new material with a blues-inspired track

Tash Sultana has treated fans and guitar enthusiasts to a smooth blues-inspired guitar jam that could be a potential tease for their upcoming material. However, the guitar jam video also served as a way for the artist to send John Mayer a (very public) guitar duel invitation.

In the video, Sultana can be seen playing a coral red Fender Strat, with a Hot Rails pickup in the bridge and a red tortoiseshell pickguard. “After MONTHS of not even looking at my guitar I finally picked it up again,” Sultana posted. “It felt so good and I played so differently. BUT now it’s time buddy @johnmayer you’ve been sleeping on a good jam. TAG THIS BLOKE, let’s make it happen.”

