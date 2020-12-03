Fender announces head-turning Tash Sultana signature Stratocaster

Fender has been on a signature guitar roll of late, offering up eye-catching new models for Kenny Wayne Shepherd and H.E.R., and now GW fave and looping pioneer Tash Sultana is the latest recipient of a signature Stratocaster.

Sultana’s made-in-Mexico model makes a statement with its Transparent Cherry-finished alder body, pearloid pickguard, matching headstock and gold hardware, but it’s got some versatile sonic tricks onboard, too.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Fender)

The HSS pickup configuration is composed of a DoubleTap humbucker – coil-splittable via a push/pull tone knob – as well as two Yosemite single coils, as seen in Fender’s American Performer series. The tone controls adjust the neck/middle and bridge pickups respectively.

Other specs include a deep C-shaped maple neck with 9.5” radius, 22 medium jumbo frets and a vintage-style Synchronized tremolo.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Fender) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Fender)

Signature touches include a custom ‘skull’ neckplate, as well as Sultana’s signature on the rear of the headstock.

“Fender is one of the first guitars I saved up for when I started playing and in fact is the first instrument I learned to play,” says Sultana.

“It’s really surreal to have my own signature model now after walking through music stores as a kid seeing so many guitars I wish I could have owned. The guitar has truly become my third arm and I hope that my signature guitar with Fender sparks other guitar players to create music that inspires and allows self expression freely.”

The Tash Sultana Stratocaster is available now for $1,099, including gigbag.

See Fender for more info.