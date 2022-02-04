TC Electronic debuts $69 Bucket Brigade Analog Delay pedal

TC Electronic has unveiled its latest delay pedal: the modulation-equipped Bucket Brigade Analog Delay.

The aptly named – and surprisingly affordable – pedal promises to pair vintage-style delay tones with contemporary versatility thanks to the bucket brigade circuit and onboard modulation effect.

Vowing to deliver articulate delay sounds and warm-sounding reproductions, the compact unit features a genuine analog BBD design that offers up to 600ms of delay time.

In operation, TC Electronic’s Bucket Brigade sports a standard Volume knob, as well as controls for Depth, Delay and Feedback. Delay is responsible for dialing up the, well, delay time – remember, there’s 600ms to play with – while the Feedback parameter determines how many repeats are heard.

According to TC Electronic, a fully cranked Feedback knob will send the Bucket Brigade into wild self-oscillation.

These two are joined by an on/off Modulation toggle switch, which – as you can probably guess – engages the pedal’s modulation circuit. The effect only alters the sound of the delay repeats, leaving your guitar’s tone untouched.

Elsewhere, the Depth control works in tandem with the toggle switch to adjust the levels of overall modulation. It remains dormant when the Modulation switch is inactive.

A true bypass on/off footswitch completes the external control panel, though further tweaks can be made via an internal trimpot, which can be used to adjust the modulation speed.

Said Paul Robert Scott, TC Electronic Product Manager, “We wanted to craft a high quality wall-to-wall all analog design with the sole purpose of putting an incredibly flexible analog delay in the hands of capable guitarists everywhere.”

The Bucket Brigade Analog Delay is available now for $69.

To find out more, head over to TC Electronic.

It’s the brand’s second release of the year, and follows the reverb-loaded Infinite Sample Sustainer.