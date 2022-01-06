TC Electronic introduces the Infinite Sample Sustainer, complete with onboard reverb and modulation effects

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: TC Electronic) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: TC Electronic) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: TC Electronic) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: TC Electronic) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: TC Electronic)

TC Electronic has unveiled the Infinite Sample Sustainer – a pedalboard-friendly stompbox that promises powerful soundscape-producing capabilities.

Equipped with a relatively streamlined control layout that boasts Decay, Level and Fade In knobs, the sampler features a comprehensive reverb engine and modulation block, as well as a built-in FX loop.

Further controls include two toggle switches that flick between Latching and Momentary modes, and Dry and Reverb voices, while an FX Type knob is tasked with navigating the seven onboard effect options.

Said to be suitable for endless sustain or swelling chord stacks, the Infinite Sample Sustainer promises lush boutique reverb tones thanks to its proprietary algorithm – the same reverb algorithm employed in the brand's Hall of Fame pedal.

Other features include TonePrint compatibility and preset-saving powers, meaning users can browse the TonePrint app to curate or discover sustainer sounds that can in turn be sent directly to the pedal.

Up to three TonePrints can be stored on the Infinite Sample Sustainer at one time.

Said Paul Robert Scott, TC Electronic Product Manager, “I am very excited about our first sustainer pedal ever, which opens creative spaces ready for exploration and experimentation.

“Imagine the sounds you could create if you had infinite time on your hands,” he mused. “Well, we can’t give you infinite time, unfortunately, but we’re very happy to offer endless amounts of sustained layers right at the tips of your toes."

For more info, head over to TC Electronic.

The Infinite Sample Sustainer follows the release of the Stereo Chorus Flanger Gold, which celebrated the 45th anniversary of TC Electronic’s first-ever effect pedal.