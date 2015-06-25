TC Electronic Introduces PolyTune 2 BlackLight Tuner — Video

TC Electronic announces PolyTune 2 BlackLight, the new ultra-cool and visually stunning addition to the company's line of polyphonic tuners.

PolyTune 2 BlackLight sports everything that's made TC Electronic's polyphonic tuners the new tuning standard on pedal boards.

The polyphonic tuning mode that lets you tune all strings at once, the super fast chromatic tuner and the ultra-precise strobe tuner are all there, and now they are housed inside a black metallic enclosure with a new super-bright blue-and-white LED display.

Features

Polyphonic Tuner

Chromatic Tuner (+/- 0.5 cent)

Strobe Tuner (+/- 0.1 cent)

Super sleek black enclosure

Stunning blue and white LED display with ambient light sensor

With extra features like dedicated Bass, Drop-D and Capo tuning modes, plus up to 5-semitones of flat tunings, this tuner is sure to up the wow-factor of every rig.

For more information, visit TCElectronic.com.

Available: Late June in Europe and late July in the U.S.

Price: $99.99