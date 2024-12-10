“It can be whatever pedal you need it to be”: TC Electronic’s Plethora X1 takes the fight to the Line 6 HX One – and it costs over $100 less

The $179 stompbox delivers some of the firm’s most beloved effects algorithms via a simple, easy-to-use interface

TC Electronic Plethora X1
TC Electronic has unveiled the Plethora X1 – the latest addition to its Plethora family of multi-effects pedals, which finds the firm going toe-to-toe once again with Line 6.

The Plethora range is one of the most popular and successful multi-effects lineups on the market. The flagship Plethora X5, for example, received a glowing 4.5 out of 5 star review from Guitarist when it first arrived, as did its sibling, the downsized Plethora X3, which arrived in 2022.

TC Electronic Plethora X1
