TC Electronic drops some bright ’n’ shiny 45th anniversary bling for your pedalboard with the SCF GOLD SE

TC Electronic has unveiled a superlative reissue of first ever effects pedal, the SCF Gold, a new limited edition makeover befitting the Stereo Chorus Flanger’s pivotal status in the Danish effects company’s history.

The SCF Gold SE arrives in a refinished gold enclosure that looks so pristine and aureate and luxurious that maybe this is what was in the Pulp Fiction briefcase all along. Either way, we’d certainly want to clean our shoes before stepping on its footswitch.

Spec-wise, everything is the same as the reissue, which means a lower noise floor than the original, with more headroom, improved dynamics, a brighter LED, and a more user-friendly setup with the SCF Gold taking a standard nine-volt pedalboard power supply, with jacks mounted on the top of the enclosure to maintain order on your 'board. Nice.

Under the hood the SCF Gold SE has the same great bucket-brigade device chorus pedal and flanger that made the original such a cult classic.

As the name suggests, the SCF Gold can be operated in mono or stereo. As the initials SCF do not suggest, there is also pitch modulation on offer alongside the top-billed chorus and flanger. All in all it is one versatile modulation unit.

The effect types are selected via a three-way toggle switch, and controlled by dials for Speed, Width and Intensity, with a mini-knob for adjusting input gain.

The limited edition SCF Gold SE is available now, priced $179 / £149 street. See TC Electronic (opens in new tab) for more details.